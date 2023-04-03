Reims boss Will Still could a viable “leftfield” option for Leicester City after the club sacked Brendan Rodgers yesterday afternoon.

This is according to Tony Cascarino, who said in his Times column that Still could be a progressive option for the Foxes.

“The international break is the time when a lot of clubs step up their efforts to look into and sound out whom they want as their next manager. Even before they have got rid of the present one.

“Leicester are in a tricky position. They are not in the bank of clubs who could lure someone such as Mauricio Pochettino, but they should look to be progressive and I would not be surprised if they went quite leftfield, perhaps for someone like Will Still, who has done a remarkable job in Ligue 1 with Reims.”

Still has been a revelation at Reims, winning 12 of his 22 games in charge and recently going on a 12-match unbeaten run as the club currently sit 7th in Ligue 1, six points off the European places.

No definitive name has been revealed as Rodgers’ replacement yet, but it surely won’t be long before the club come to a decision.