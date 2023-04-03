Footballer Francisco Naval Perez has died in hospital after being murdered in a random attack that took place on Saturday afternoon.

Perez, who was known as ‘Paco’ to those closest to him and played for amateur team CF Chipiona, was said to have been attacked with a large knife by the suspect who it is claimed had no motive to murder the player.

Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder according to the Express, with a 20-year old man being held in custody over the incident.

The Express report the Spanish Civil Guard’s claims that the attack was “random”, with there being no links between victim and suspect.

Tributes poured in following the news of Perez’s passing, with Chipiona, Real Madrid, and Real Betis midfielder Rodri all paying their respects to the 24-year old.

El Real Madrid C. F. lamenta profundamente el fallecimiento de Paco Naval, jugador del Chipiona C. F., y quiere expresar sus condolencias y su cariño a todos sus familiares, a su club, a sus compañeros y seres queridos. DEP — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) April 2, 2023

Marca have reported that the suspect remains in custody pending further questioning on the matter.