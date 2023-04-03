Tottenham keeping an eye on 27-year old West Ham defender amid rival interest

Tottenham are said to be looking at a move for West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd ahead of the summer transfer window.

This according to Jeunes Footeux, who say that the North London club are likely to have to deal with interest in Aguerd from Manchester United and Liverpool.

Aguerd has been a top player for the Hammers since signing in the summer despite having to deal with slight injury issues, but that hasn’t seemed to affect him too much.

Aguerd battling with Mason Mount for the ball

The Moroccan, who starred in his nation’s run to the Qatar World Cup semi-finals over the winter, scored his first West Ham goal yesterday as his side beat Southampton 1-0 in what was a crucial battle towards the bottom of the table.

Jeunes Footeux also say that West Ham could ask for around £53million for the 27-year old centre back and with Tottenham likely needing to replace Clement Lenglet this summer, Aguerd could be perfect for them.

