Exclusive: Next Chelsea manager, Arsenal & Liverpool transfer links, and more – Fabrizio Romano

Good morning guys and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing! Thanks as always for reading – click here to subscribe!

Arsenal

There has been some strong speculation about Arsenal and Liverpool being in contact over trying to sign Jesper Lindstrom from Eintracht Frankfurt. I’d never deny info from others; can just say that I’m told it’s true that Premier League clubs are informed on Lindstrom but I’m not aware of proposals, bids or advanced negotiations yet. Price tag could be around €40m.

Arsenal have a strong interest in Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio (TMW)

Barcelona

Xavi: “I trust Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres, I’m happy for them. Ferran always works, it’s wonderful to train him. He always wants to improve, he’s honest and hard-working.”

Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel on how he ended up taking the Bayern Munich job: “I was surprised at the beginning that Bayern wanted me immediately. I thought it was just an exploratory call for summer but bosses were very clear. There was no tactics from me. There were some enquiries, but for me the plan was to work abroad in the summer.”

Benjamin Pavard is focusing on his football despite being asked about his contract expiring in 2024: “I was expecting this question. There are currently no talks with the club, we’re focused on our season goals. I’m just trying to play my best football, win trophies. We’ll see this summer.”

Oliver Kahn responds to Kai Havertz rumours: “It doesn’t make sense to mention it right now. As I said, our focus is fully on this season and not on future topics. We are not discussing new signings with Tuchel now.”

Celta Vigo

Interest in Gabri Veiga is there from many top clubs in Premier League and La Liga, the move this summer will only happen for €40m release clause, or at least this is Celta Vigo position. To understand what’s next for Gabri Veiga is going to be crucial to follow the situation on agent side, as he will pick new agent soon.

Chelsea

Chelsea officially announced the decision to sack Graham Potter last night. Bruno Saltor will take care of Chelsea as Interim coach. The Chelsea board always supported their manager in difficult moments but things changed yesterday as they held internal conversations over his future. They were not happy at all as they dropped out of the top half of the Premier League table.

Graham Potter’s sacking is not surprising as the situation was very tense after Villa game, and the feeling was that some of the players were not happy with how things were going. The Chelsea board decided about it in the night between Saturday and Sunday with communication to Potter around lunch time. It was not an easy moment because the whole board supported him for a long time and all really wanted him in the summer when they replaced Thomas Tuchel. It was not easy to communicate on the human side, but this is football.

They decided to change as they felt this group needed different kind of ideas and different energy; Potter was no longer considered the right man for the job. I think this is a decision we can understand as the feeling was never so positive on this appointment. Chelsea also still feel they can do something in the Champions League, and a change in manager can be the right kind of shock for the squad.

Julian Nagelsmann is emerging as a strong candidate for the job. He’s really appreciated by the board and the owners, so he’s an option for sure. I think he’s an excellent, talented coach who could do great job in the Premier League. Chelsea like his vision, fresh ideas, they know the next coach has to be the right one for many years and they feel Julian could be perfect. It’s important to remember that Nagelsmann is still under contract at Bayern and there has been no agreement yet on terminating the contract. Still, he is considering the option of going to Chelsea, but it’s not clear yet if he will come straight away or at the end of the season. Chelsea will try to have Nagelsmann as soon as possible, but let’s see what he will decide. He’s very disappointed with how things ended at Bayern, it was a shocking story for him.

From what I understand, Nagelsmann has already spoken with those close to him to get their opinions on the Chelsea job, what they think about the club, and the project, and whether it would be good to join now or at the end of the season, so these talks will be crucial.

Ruben Amorim and Luis Enrique are also appreciated; no contacts with Mauricio Pochettino at this stage, but he was on the list last September before Chelsea appointed Potter. We know Pochettino is a big name on the market right now, but at the moment he’s still not speaking with Chelsea, and he’s also an option for Real Madrid in case Carlo Ancelotti leaves at the end of the season – the Champions League will be crucial to determine his future.

Enrique has fans on the Chelsea board and he’s been public in saying he’d love to go to the Premier League. Amorim, meanwhile, is doing great work at Sporting, he has a great relationship with the club’s board and with the fans, he’s doing an excellent job and he’s one to watch as well.

Away from the manager situation, Chelsea will sign Ecuadorian wonderkid Kendry Paez from Independiente del Valle — as exclusively revealed in February. Born in 2007, Kendry will join when he will turn 18. The deal will be signed soon, and the overall package could reach €20m fee [main part add-ons]. Here we go!

Espanyol

Luis Garcia will be new Espanyol head coach — agreement in place, he will be the replacement for Diego Martinez. The former Espanyol player will become the new coach.

Gent

Gift Orban is expected to be on the move this summer. The talented young Nigerian striker has 14 goals and 2 assists for Gent. I understand the 2002-born striker’s price tag could be more than €20m this summer with clubs already monitoring him.

Juventus

Wojciech Szczesny insists he’s not worried about his Juventus contract expiring in June 2024: “I’m not worried. I’m focused on the pitch, I don’t see myself in another club – just here at Juve. Being at Juventus makes me happy and motivated.”

Adrien Rabiot on potential PSG return as his Juventus contract expires in June: “Very sincerely there is nothing special. I hear a lot of noise. I know it interests a lot of people but I’ll say it again: I’m really focused on this end of season with Juventus.”

Leicester City

Leicester City officially announced the sacking of Brendan Rodgers yesterday, saying: “The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together, show the poise, quality and fight.”

In terms of how this affects some of Leicester’s star players, I honestly think there was never a chance to keep Youri Tielemans, with or without Rodgers. James Maddison is a situation to discuss in the summer, Newcastle have his name on the list since long time but there are also other clubs interested.

Liverpool

There has been some strong speculation about Arsenal and Liverpool being in contact over trying to sign Jesper Lindstrom from Eintracht Frankfurt. I’d never deny info from others; can just say that I’m told it’s true that Premier League clubs are informed on Lindstrom but I’m not aware of proposals, bids or advanced negotiations yet. Price tag could be around €40m.

Mallorca

Kang-In Lee, expected to leave Mallorca in the summer. Premier League clubs are monitoring South Korean midfielder with possible move in the next months

There are good chances for Lee to try a new challenge in England — with good money and profit for Mallorca.

Manchester United

Luke Shaw confirms an agreement is imminent over new deal: “I’m close to a new contract. Nothing has been signed yet. We’ve agreed certain things. We’ll take it from there.”

Shaw’s new contract will be valid until June 2027, to be signed soon with Manchester United to approve it.

Erik ten Hag on Wout Weghorst potentially part of his long-term plans: “Of course. I think he is doing a lot of elements of football really well — Wout is doing a really good job for us.”

Manchester United’s loan deal from Burnley does not include buy option clauses.

Ten Hag has also spoken about the potential Man Utd takeover, including a chance meeting with Sir Jim Ratcliffe: “They leave me out of it which is fine because others have to decide. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, I met him, we shook hands, but that was all. But there was a coincidence because we coincidentally met in the corridor, but so not officially.”

PSG

Xavi Simons won’t be drawn on a possible return to PSG: “People ask me about PSG clause to bring me back… but I also say: I signed with PSV Eindhoven for 5 years, no? PSV trust me, I wanna do great things here.”

PSG have a buy-back clause close to €12m, but Xavi Simons has the final say on whether or not to go back.

Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti speaks again on his future: “I’m confident because of the players I have and the backing I have from the club. I’ve clarified my future already. My contract ends in 2024 and my plan is to fulfil it. If Real Madrid are happy, then… I will stay until 2034!”

West Ham

West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca has signed with CAA Stellar agency as new representatives to plan for his future.