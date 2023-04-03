Video: Michael Keane scores last-minute rocket to earn Everton valuable point

Everton FC Tottenham FC
Everton have come from behind to secure a valuable point against Tottenham thanks to a stunning last-minute goal from Michael Keane. 

The clash was an entertaining affair that saw the home side fall behind in the match after Harry Kane put Spurs ahead from the spot.

The North London club invited Everton on to them after going ahead and paid the price for that in the last minute of the game. Keane defied his centre-back role by scoring a stunning goal from outside the box to send Goodison Park crazy.

