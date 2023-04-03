Video: Red card for Everton star after lashing out at Harry Kane’s face

Everton have been reduced to ten men in their clash with Tottenham after Abdoulaye Doucoure struck Harry Kane in the face.

The Toffees had been doing well in the match and it looked like Sean Dyche’s side were on course to get at least get a point out of the match. That task has now become a lot harder after Doucoure received a red card in the second half.

The midfielder came together with Kane just before the hour mark and in a moment of madness, the Everton star stuck the Spurs superstar in the face leaving the referee with an easy decision to make.