Video: Red card for Everton star after lashing out at Harry Kane’s face

Everton FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Everton have been reduced to ten men in their clash with Tottenham after Abdoulaye Doucoure struck Harry Kane in the face. 

The Toffees had been doing well in the match and it looked like Sean Dyche’s side were on course to get at least get a point out of the match. That task has now become a lot harder after Doucoure received a red card in the second half.

The midfielder came together with Kane just before the hour mark and in a moment of madness, the Everton star stuck the Spurs superstar in the face leaving the referee with an easy decision to make.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham target shock move for national team coach who wants £8m per season
Newcastle keen on signing 21-year-old Man City player with one year left on his contract
Player to return to Leicester 11 after Rodgers sacking as he wants to play a key role
More Stories Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.