Everton and Tottenham drew 1-1 at Goodison Park on Monday night in a clash that saw two straight red cards.

The first one came just before the hour mark after Abdoulaye Doucoure struck Harry Kane in the face. The Tottenham superstar then put the away side in front from the penalty spot 10 minutes later.

The sides were level in terms of players after Lucas Moura was sent off with two minutes to go for a horrible tackle on Michael Keane. Just like Kane, the defender then weirdly scored the equaliser in the last minute of the match.

The Tottenham forward’s red card offence can be seen in the images below.

? vs ? Lucas Moura sees red and it's all gone wrong for Tottenham ?? pic.twitter.com/ecTNtXLDJa — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 3, 2023