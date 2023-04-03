West Ham target shock move for national team coach who wants £8m per season

West Ham have been linked with a move for Italy head coach Roberto Mancini as the former Man City manager eyes a move back to the Premier League.

The Hammers were 1-0 winners over Southampton at the weekend buying current manager David Moyes some more time but even if the London club stay up this season, they may decide to move on from the veteran coach anyway.

Should that happen, CalcioMercatoWeb report that West Ham could move for Mancini as the Italian coach would like to return to England. The former City boss is said to want to join an ambitious project whilst also receiving at least £8m (€10m) per season.

West Ham have a very talented squad and should be doing a lot better than they have this season. Mancini could take the Hammers back to where Moyes had them in recent seasons but it will be down to the Italian as to whether he wants to leave Italy for the London Stadium in the near future.