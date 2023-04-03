West Ham target shock move for national team coach who wants £8m per season

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham have been linked with a move for Italy head coach Roberto Mancini as the former Man City manager eyes a move back to the Premier League. 

The Hammers were 1-0 winners over Southampton at the weekend buying current manager David Moyes some more time but even if the London club stay up this season, they may decide to move on from the veteran coach anyway.

Should that happen, CalcioMercatoWeb report that West Ham could move for Mancini as the Italian coach would like to return to England. The former City boss is said to want to join an ambitious project whilst also receiving at least £8m (€10m) per season.

West Ham have a very talented squad and should be doing a lot better than they have this season. Mancini could take the Hammers back to where Moyes had them in recent seasons but it will be down to the Italian as to whether he wants to leave Italy for the London Stadium in the near future.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle keen on signing 21-year-old Man City player with one year left on his contract
Player to return to Leicester 11 after Rodgers sacking as he wants to play a key role
Erik ten Hag wants to bring Bundesliga star to Man United with positive talks already held
More Stories Roberto Mancini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.