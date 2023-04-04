Ajax are interested in bringing midfielder Donny van de Beek back to the club with the player failing to settle at Manchester United.

van de Beek was sold to the Red Devils in 2020 as it looked like he would go on to great things in England, but it has not gone as expected.

The Dutchman has made just 34 league appearances in the last three years as a Red Devil, owing to injuries and competition for places and this season, he picked up a knee injury in January that ruled him out for the rest of the season.

His struggles in Manchester have led to reports from Football Insider that Ajax want to be reunited with their former player.

van de Beek was part of the Ajax squad that shocked Europe in 2018/19 when they reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, beating Real Madrid and Juventus in the process.

FI understand that a bid in the region of £25million would be enough for United to part ways with the midfielder, so it will be interesting to see whether or not Ajax make a move for the 25-year old with his injury history worsening over the past few seasons.