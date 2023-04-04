Arsenal would block transfer exits for four players despite rumours over summer departures

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal would reportedly like to try and keep four first-team players whose futures have looked in some doubt ahead of the summer transfer window.

Although there has been speculation that the likes of Kieran Tierney, Folarin Balogun, Emile Smith Rowe and Rob Holding could leave the Emirates Stadium, it seems Mikel Arteta would like all four of them to stick around, according to Steve Key of Football Transfers.

Arsenal fans will certainly be pleased by this news, as all four surely still have a role to play at the club, even if none of them are particularly likely to be automatic starters any time soon.

The Gunners will almost definitely be back in the Champions League next season, so it’ll be vital for them to have good squad depth as they try to balance top level European football with domestic matters.

Emile Smith Rowe of Arsenal
Folarin Balogun has shone on loan at Reims
More Stories / Latest News
Key Chelsea figures at odds over ideal choice for next manager
Video: Liverpool fans will love Bellingham’s answer to the Messi-Ronaldo question
“He can’t run anymore” – Liverpool star’s alarming decline highlighted by pundit

Balogun has impressed on loan at Reims and may well have suitors in the transfer market or loan market this summer, but he’s surely shown he’s good enough to challenge for a place in Arteta’s side next term.

The report adds that Nuno Tavares’ future is in doubt, so it surely makes sense to keep Tierney as an alternative to Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back.

More Stories Emile Smith Rowe Folarin Balogun Kieran Tierney Mikel Arteta Rob Holding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.