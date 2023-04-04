Exclusive: Arsenal need to pay “crazy money” for transfer of Serie A star

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal would need to pay crazy money to seal the transfer of AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Gunners have been surprisingly linked with Hernandez by Calciomercato.it, who even claimed the north London giants could be tempted to offer an important player like Oleksandr Zinchenko as part of the deal.

Still, Romano has made it clear he can’t see Hernandez leaving Milan, describing the France international as untouchable for the Rossoneri, with crazy money required to convince them to let him go.

Arsenal could do with strengthening this summer, but a new left-back doesn’t necessarily make sense as a top priority after the superb form of Zinchenko, while there’s also promising youngster Nuno Tavares set to return from his loan at Marseille.

Nuno Tavares has had a decent season on loan at Marseille
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Erik ten Hag wants more from Man United star but will support him through difficult period
Exclusive: Man Utd have been tracking Bundesliga star for months but transfer talks will happen on one condition
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Graham Potter Leicester City links following Chelsea sacking

Romano added that Tavares’ future hasn’t been resolved yet, but talks will take place soon to determine his role at the Emirates Stadium.

“Theo Hernandez is almost untouchable at this stage, Milan would not even consider €50m or €60m bids for him. Crucial player who could only leave for crazy money,” Romano said.

He added: “No decision has been made on Nuno Tavares yet, it will be discussed in May/June with his agents.”

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Nuno Tavares Theo Hernandez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.