Exclusive: Arsenal need to pay “crazy money” for transfer of Serie A star

Arsenal would need to pay crazy money to seal the transfer of AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Gunners have been surprisingly linked with Hernandez by Calciomercato.it, who even claimed the north London giants could be tempted to offer an important player like Oleksandr Zinchenko as part of the deal.

Still, Romano has made it clear he can’t see Hernandez leaving Milan, describing the France international as untouchable for the Rossoneri, with crazy money required to convince them to let him go.

Arsenal could do with strengthening this summer, but a new left-back doesn’t necessarily make sense as a top priority after the superb form of Zinchenko, while there’s also promising youngster Nuno Tavares set to return from his loan at Marseille.

Romano added that Tavares’ future hasn’t been resolved yet, but talks will take place soon to determine his role at the Emirates Stadium.

“Theo Hernandez is almost untouchable at this stage, Milan would not even consider €50m or €60m bids for him. Crucial player who could only leave for crazy money,” Romano said.

He added: “No decision has been made on Nuno Tavares yet, it will be discussed in May/June with his agents.”