Borussia Dortmund are hoping to reach an agreement with captain Marco Reus over a contract extension with the German’s current deal expiring in June.

Sky Germany are reporting that talks are continuing with Reus, with a one-year deal being discussed.

Dortmund are said to be in need of a wage bill reduction going into the new season, with Bild stating in February that the winger may need to half his salary if he is to stay in North Westphalia.

Reus has featured 22 times for Dortmund this season amid having to deal with ankle issues, but he has still managed to register eight goals and seven assists.

The 33-year old has been at Dortmund since 2012 and a new deal could allow him to enter the list of the top five Dortmund players with the most appearances for the club, a list that includes the likes of Mats Hummels and all-time Black and Yellow appearance maker Michael Zorc.

Reus has made 378 appearances for Dortmund scoring 161 goals and fans will hope that the German remains at the club beyond this season as he continues to cement his status as one of the club’s most important and loved players.