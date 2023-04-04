Chelsea begin manager search with two world-class candidates contacted

Chelsea have made contact with Julian Naglesmann and Luis Enrique over the vacant manager role at Stamford Bridge.

That is according to the Telegraph, who reports that the Blues have already begun the search for Graham Potter’s replacement and will take their time in order to make the right decision.

Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique and Mauricio Pochettino are in the frame to take over at the West London, reports Sky Sports, with Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Oliver Glasner and Napoli’s Luciano Spalletti also said to be on the list.

Chelsea intend to interview between five and seven people for the job as they want to make sure they have the right man for the long haul.

This comes after Graham Potter was sacked by Chelsea on Sunday as the Blues are now looking to hire their third manager of the season. The Blues have taken a long-term approach to their transfers of late but the sacking of the former Brighton boss has undermined their plans.

It is uncertain who will be the next manager of the West London club, but what is certain, is that coach is walking into a mess at Stamford Bridge as the new owners continue to learn on the job.