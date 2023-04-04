Key Chelsea figures at odds over ideal choice for next manager

Key figures at Chelsea reportedly seem to have some differences in opinion over who should be their next manager after the sacking of Graham Potter.

In the end, it looks like Potter’s inexperience at this level made it difficult for him to stamp his authority on the Chelsea squad, and it’s surely vital the club don’t make the same mistake again.

With that in mind, it’s interesting to see the tweet below from Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, who says that while Christopher Vivell is pushing for former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann to get the job, there is also the feeling from Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali that a more experienced option would be preferable…

Nagelsmann is only 35 years of age, but has, in fairness, won the Bundesliga title with Bayern, whilst also doing impressive work during his time at RB Leipzig.

It looks like the German tactician would surely be an upgrade on Potter, but it could also be worth exploring other available coaches like Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique, who have been doing the business at this level for a little longer, and in more competitive leagues than the Bundesliga.

