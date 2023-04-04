Chelsea release statement condemning offensive chants vs Liverpool

Chelsea have released a statement condemning the offensive Hillsborough chants sung by their fans against Liverpool this evening.

The chants came during the 0-0 draw between the teams at Stamford Bridge tonight with the club releasing the apology on the Chelsea website:

Chelsea FC condemns the inappropriate chants heard from some home fans during this evening’s game. Hateful chanting has no place in football and we apologise to anyone who has been offended by them.”

The Hillsborough disaster is an event that still holds its severity 34 years on, when 96 Liverpool fans lost their lives in an FA Cup match against Sheffield Wednesday due to overcrowding that led to supporters being crushed against the fences inside the stadium.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League will take any action against the chants, which are somehow still being sung decades after the event, which has the highest death toll of any sporting event in British history.

