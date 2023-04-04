Chelsea vs Liverpool confirmed lineups: Kante starts but Van Dijk out with illness

Chelsea and Liverpool are set for an exciting Premier League showdown on Tuesday night.

Both sides have been way off the pace so far this season. Jurgen Klopp has struggled to replicate his side’s success from previous seasons and Chelsea, despite spending over half a billion in the last two windows, sit in the league’s bottom half.

Making the surprise decision to sack Thomas Tuchel almost immediately after taking over, new US billionaire owner Todd Boehly appointed Graham Potter.

However, despite being tipped to become one of the country’s most successful young and progressive managers, things couldn’t have gone worse for the Englishman and the Blues.

After failing to integrate the multiple signings Chelsea made, including Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk for a combined £200m, Potter’s fate was sealed after the Londoners lost 2-0 against Aston Villa last weekend.

Now set to play Liverpool, with the Reds also coming in off the back of a damaging 4-1 defeat against rivals Manchester City, both sides will know that their pride, as well as three points, are at stake during tonight’s game at Stamford Bridge.

Ahead of the intriguing contest, stand-in manager Bruno Saltor and Klopp have named their starting 11s with the most notable absentee being Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk, who, according to The Athletic, is out through illness.

Chelsea lineup vs Liverpool

Liverpool lineup vs Chelsea