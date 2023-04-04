Crystal Palace to offer 122-goal striker the chance to play in Premier League

Crystal Palace are reportedly ready to make their move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos this summer.

The Colombia international has a superb record of 122 goals in 263 games for Rangers, and he’s long been linked with moves away to more competitive leagues around Europe.

According to Team Talk, Palace are now interested in signing Morelos, and there’s no doubt Roy Hodgson would do well to strengthen his inconsistent attack.

It’s been a difficult season at Selhurst Park, and things could get even worse as Wilfried Zaha is out of contract in the summer.

Palace could be a good move for Morelos as he looks to prove himself in the Premier League.

