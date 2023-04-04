Fabrizio Romano has responded to the surprise rumours that former Chelsea manager Graham Potter has already been offered a quick return to management with Leicester City.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano insisted he hadn’t heard anything concrete about the Foxes approaching Potter, with the plan being for the former Brighton boss to take a break after his departure from Stamford Bridge.

Leicester have just parted ways with Brendan Rodgers, so could do with bringing in a replacement to get them out of trouble, and Potter could undoubtedly look like a tempting candidate.

A report from talkSPORT claimed they’d approached Potter, but it seems Romano is unconvinced by these claims, suggesting it’s just a case of agents and intermediaries offering their clients around as normal.

Things may change quickly, as they often do in football, but it seems for now that we’re not going to see Potter rushing back into a job at Leicester or anywhere else.

“I’m not aware of a proposal from Leicester for Potter,” Romano said. “Intermediaries and agents are always discussing their clients when there’s vacancy at clubs like Leicester but Potter wants a break now.”

Potter did great work at Brighton, even if the Chelsea job looked like too much for him, so one imagines there’ll be plenty of interest in him in the next few months, and Leicester fans would surely be glad to have someone like him as their replacement for Rodgers.