Video: Liverpool fans will love Bellingham’s answer to the Messi-Ronaldo question

Liverpool fans will love Jude Bellingham’s answer to the question about his favourite player out of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although the Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder initially opted for Messi, he also talked up Reds front-man Mohamed Salah as one of his favourites in world football right now…

Liverpool fans will hope this is Bellingham flirting with their club ahead of this summer’s transfer window, when he seems likely to be on his way out of Dortmund.

Christian Falk recently revealed talks between LFC and Bellingham’s father in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

