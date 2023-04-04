Lionel Messi set to leave PSG as Barcelona step up pursuit of World Cup winner

Lionel Messi will reportedly leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season as the noise around a return to Barcelona begins to increase.

The Argentine left the Catalan club back in the summer of 2021 and over the last two weeks, the La Liga giants have been making noise over the club legend’s return.

Barcelona still have major financial issues and according to Gerard Romero, the Blaugrana side are currently working with important sponsors that would allow them to re-sign Messi without breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

This would be an incredible story this summer and it looks more likely than ever, as reports from France state that the 35-year-old will leave Paris at the end of the season.

According to RMC Sport, Messi will leave PSG at the end of his contract this summer, unless the club’s Qatari owners decide to make his extension their top priority.

The relationship between the parties involved has deteriorated since the World Cup as tensions have reportedly surfaced over the forward’s performances, as well as his entourage’s push for a better contract.

Messi has had a productive season in Paris, scoring 18 goals and assisting a further 17, but it looks ever likely that the World Cup winner could be returning to the Camp Nou.