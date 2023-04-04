Liverpool cult hero and AC Milan star Divock Origi is reportedly high on the list of potential strikers that could join Leeds United and Aston Villa this summer as they look to bolster their attacking options this summer.

The Belgian star is also attracting interest from London clubs West Ham and Crystal Palace as it looks like the 27-year-old could be on his way back to England, reports Italian outlet Calcio Mercato.

Origi left Liverpool for Milan last summer but has not had an impact in Italy. The striker has scored just two goals across 26 matches and has not been a regular starter for the Serie A giants.

Leeds have struggled to score goals this season and are certain to sign a striker ahead of the new campaign, could it be the Liverpool cult hero on his way to Elland Road?