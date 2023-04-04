Jurgen Klopp adds £45m midfielder to Liverpool’s summer shortlist

Liverpool are keen on signing PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Jurgen Klopp has added the Ivory Coast international to his shortlist ahead of the summer window opening later this year.

Even though Sangare, 25, has recently signed a contract extension which is set to keep him at PSV until 2027, it has been noted that the Dutch side may be open to a sale should their £45m valuation be met.

As for Liverpool, their reported interest will come as little surprise to fans who are desperate for their club to bring in several midfield reinforcements.

With an ageing midfield, including Thiago (31) and James Milner (37), Klopp’s need for new and younger playmakers is extremely evident, and Sangare represents exactly what the Merseyside giants are missing.

Since joining PSV from French side Toulouse in 2020, Sangare, who also has 24 senior international caps to his name, has gone on to feature in 126 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 21 goals along the way.