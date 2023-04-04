Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will continue to support Jadon Sancho during this difficult period in his career, even though he will likely want more from the player.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, with the reporter explaining that, for the time being, Man Utd look to be continuing to protect Sancho despite his poor form for much of his time at Old Trafford.

The England international looked an outstanding prospect during his time at previous club Borussia Dortmund, which prompted the Red Devils to pay big money to sign him in the summer of 2021.

Sancho is certainly capable of better than we’ve seen of him so far in a United shirt, but it looks like Ten Hag will remain patient with the 23-year-old as he looks to get him back performing at a higher level again.

The Manchester Evening News claimed yesterday that Ten Hag was losing patience with Sancho, but Romano’s quotes suggest that’s not entirely accurate.

Romano said: “I’m sure Ten Hag wants more from Sancho but he’s always been supportive with Jadon, also in difficult moment like October and November.

“He wants Jadon to perform at top level and the club is still protecting the player too. He has had difficult moments, we have to respect the privacy of the player; he’s now back and he will have his chances.”