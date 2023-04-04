Manchester clubs interested in bringing World Cup winner to the Premier League

Manchester City and Manchester United are said to be interested in signing Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard this summer.

That is according to Graeme Bailey, who reports that the two Premier League clubs along with Real Madrid are keeping an eye on the France international heading into the summer window.

The World Cup winner has a contract at Bayern until 2024, therefore, if the Bundesliga giants are to make any money off of a sale, it would have to be this summer.

The defender has yet to sign a new deal with the Bavarian club and is said to be waiting to weigh up his options at the end of the season.

? Manchester City, Real Madrid and Manchester United have expressed an interest in signing Benjamin Pavard. His contract at Bayern runs out in 2024. (Source: @GraemeBailey) pic.twitter.com/eL8cZfNR1i — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 4, 2023

Pavard has been at Bayern Munich since 2019 and would be a useful signing for both Manchester clubs. Erik ten Hag has his eye on a new right-back and the French international would be able to play that role as well as centre-back,

At City, Pep Guardiola likes one of his full-backs to tuck in and form a three-man defence, which the 27-year-old suits in a similar way to Nathan Ake on the left.

It is uncertain whether Pavard will move this summer but there is a clear interest in the World Cup winner from the Premier League.