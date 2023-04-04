Newcastle United are said to be interested in signing Taylor Harwood-Bellis who has impressed in the Championship this season.

This is according to 90Min, who say that the Magpies are one of a number of top-flight clubs interested in Harwood-Bellis, who has been plying his trade with Championship high-flyers Burnley this season.

Harwood-Bellis has made 30 appearances in all competitions this season, completing 90 minutes in all but one of his 27 Championship games for the Clarets.

It is understood that City want to undertake contract extension talks with the 21-year old at the end of the season, but with the likes of Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake all likely to be first-choice options under Pep Guardiola next year, Harwood-Bellis may want a move away that promises him more first team action.

His deal at City, for whom he is yet to make a senior appearance, runs out in 2024 so a move away from his boyhood club in order to further his career could be the right decision to make.