Newcastle are set to receive a healthy windfall thanks to commercial income as the club continue to post healthy profit under the new ownership.

Newcastle are seven months short of two years under their new Saudi ownership and according to Football Insider, the Magpies are set to rake in a £40million windfall thanks to commercial income from 2022/23.

The influx of funds is in no small part thanks to the club’s appointment of new CEO Darren Eales and chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone who have got Newcastle involved in plenty of sponsorship deals mostly linked to PIF, who own 80% of the club.

'The Premier League had allowed the 2021 takeover by PIF, who are 80 per cent stakeholders in Newcastle' ?? @JWTelegraph#TelegraphFootball I #NUFC — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) March 28, 2023

FI say that the income increases are a major increase on those that came under the ownership of Mike Ashley, with performance-related bonuses likely to take the club well beyond the £40million mark.

Fans would never have imagined the heights the club have reached this season and under the new ownership, things can only get better.