Photo: Leeds United’s ‘rhubarb and custard’ coloured third kit for next season ‘leaked’

Football kits are so popular these days that more than two kits per season is commonplace, but with such a turnover of apparel new designs need to be thought of and agreed – though it’s hard to believe someone at Leeds United passed a ‘rhubarb and custard’ inspired third shirt if a recent leak is proven to be accurate.

According to Footy Headlines, an outlet with a track record of leaking shirts and kits earlier than their actual release date, the Yorkshire-based outfit will have a third kit in the 2023/24 campaign that will be yellow and pink in colour with black manufacturer badges and accents.

Surely this is taking football fashion a little too far… isn’t it?