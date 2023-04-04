Premier League team of the week: Arsenal duo join Man City trio in BBC line up

The latest Premier League team of the week from Garth Crooks is in, with title chasers Arsenal and Manchester City dominating today’s line up.

Gunners duo Gabriel Jesus and Aaron Ramsdale make it in after strong performances in the 4-1 win over Leeds United, while City trio Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake certainly all deserve to be included after an impressive 4-1 victory over Liverpool.

This title race looks like it could go right to the wire, with both Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola masterminding some superb recent form from their respective teams.

See below for the team of the week in full in Crooks’ BBC Sport column, with some other big names also making the cut…

Everton defender Michael Keane certainly deserves his place after a stunning equaliser against Tottenham last night, while John McGinn was hugely impressive for Aston Villa in their surprise 2-0 win away to Chelsea.

Alexis Mac Allister had another fine game for Brighton this season, while Dan Burn, Nayef Aguerd and Marcus Tavernier complete the XI.