“It’s a brilliant goal but for me – Neco Williams, he wants to come in on his right foot – so show him down the line. It is poor defending from Forest but a brilliant finish from Sinisterra.” (via BBC Sport).

The goal was Sinisterra’s 5th for the club – his 3rd in the league – since joining the Yorkshire outfit from Feyenoord in July, his £21million transfer fee making him the Dutch club’s biggest ever sale.

The win for Leeds takes them 13th in the table, but they remain just two points above the relegation zone, which proves just how tight it is down at the bottom of the league going into the final nine games of the season.