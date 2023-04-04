Clinton Morrison has praised Luis Sinisterra for his performance vs Nottingham Forest this evening as Leeds United won 2-1.
Leeds had to come from behind after Orel Mangala put Forest in front after 12 minutes, before Jack Harrison equalised eight minutes later. Then on the stroke of halftime, Sinisterra scored, his goal proving to be the crucial one as Leeds went on to take home the three points.
After the goal, Morrison, who was co-commentator on BBC Radio 5 Live, was full of praise for the Colombian’s finish.
“It’s a brilliant goal but for me – Neco Williams, he wants to come in on his right foot – so show him down the line. It is poor defending from Forest but a brilliant finish from Sinisterra.” (via BBC Sport).
The goal was Sinisterra’s 5th for the club – his 3rd in the league – since joining the Yorkshire outfit from Feyenoord in July, his £21million transfer fee making him the Dutch club’s biggest ever sale.
The win for Leeds takes them 13th in the table, but they remain just two points above the relegation zone, which proves just how tight it is down at the bottom of the league going into the final nine games of the season.