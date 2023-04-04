Tottenham set to approach Daniel Levy’s ‘preferred choice’ for manager who has been admired for a decade

After the way in which the Antonio Conte era ended at Tottenham Hotspur, Daniel Levy has to get things exactly right in terms of his next managerial appointment, and it could be that he hires someone who was once his ‘preferred choice’ for the role.

Given the high-profile nature of the position at White Hart Lane, only a select few managers would appear to be right for the position, and to that end it would be understandable for the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino to be approached.

Former manager, Pochettino, might not be available for long, however, as The Times report the interest from Real Madrid in potentially acquiring his services.

There’s also the notion that you should ‘never go back’ to a previous club, arguably because it’s harder to replicate what may have gone before.

Perhaps with that in mind, according to Football Insider, Levy may be prepared to approach Brendan Rodgers, recently relieved of his duties by Leicester City.

The outlet note a source as suggesting that Rodgers was Levy’s ‘preferred choice’ of manager when he was going to sack Harry Redknapp, only for Rodgers to take the Liverpool job.

Furthermore, Levy has apparently admired Rodgers since his Swansea days, and given that he’s now free to go where he wishes with no compensation payment to be made, the former Foxes boss is therefore an attractive proposition.

Not to mention his experience at the top level in the Premier League and his exciting way of playing football.

He certainly ticks all the right boxes for the north Londoners and time will tell if he ends up being the man to take the reins.