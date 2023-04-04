Club likely to agree £22million transfer deal with Tottenham this summer

It increasingly looks like Sampdoria will take up the option to seal the permanent transfer of Harry Winks from Tottenham this summer.

According to latest reports from Football Insider, the Serie A side are keen to keep Winks and now look set to take up the option to convert his loan into a permanent move for a fee of £22million.

Winks had struggled for playing time at Spurs but has been superb in his time in Italy so far, so it looks like it would surely be good business for Sampdoria to take up this option to keep him beyond this campaign.

It will be interesting to see if Winks himself is keen to remain with the Italian club, or if he might feel he has a chance of returning to Tottenham and competing for his place again.

There’s clearly a talented player in there somewhere, but it’s just not quite happened for him in north London so far, for one reason or another.

THFC are currently looking for a new manager to replace Antonio Conte, so that will surely be the club’s main focus and it will likely be decisive when it comes to determining the futures of players like Winks.