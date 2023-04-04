Exclusive: Chelsea in no hurry over manager search, update on Arsenal transfer target & more – Fabrizio Romano

Hello and welcome to another Daily Briefing – if you like this exclusive transfer round-up, CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and get it in your inbox five mornings a week!

AC Milan

Negotiations will continue soon between Rafael Leao’s representative and AC Milan over a new deal as the current one expires in 2024. Talks are still ongoing. Leao’s family are ‘protecting’ Rafa as there’s high pressure to get the contract situation resolved as soon as possible. Leao, said: “I’m big fan of Kvaratskhelia! I like his skills, he’s similar to me. He’s having a great season.” Pioli is clear: “He has an incredible potential, Rafa will become a world class player.” Watch this space.

Arsenal

Despite links with Arsenal, Theo Hernandez is almost untouchable at this stage, Milan would not even consider €50m or €60m bids for him. A crucial player for them who could only leave for crazy money. No decision has been made on Nuno Tavares yet, it will be discussed in May/June with his agents.

Barcelona

Xavi will extend with Barca probably at the end of the season, and the signing of his new contract is just considered a matter of time.

Bayer Leverkusen

Arthur’s medical tests completed, deal set to be signed. He’ll be a Bayer Leverkusen player from July. The Brazilian fullback born in 2003 joins on €7m fee — as revealed last week

Bayern Munich

Bayern board will discuss with Tuchel in April/May about Joao Cancelo. It’s a key step to decide his future. They will not trigger the €70m buy option clause — never been a possibility. Only possible way would be to negotiate with City.

Thomas Tuchel: “I love Joao Cancelo. He has the absolute highest quality, left foot, right foot, passing. I’m more than happy that he’s here. We will need him. I’m convinced that he can play at a top level for us. I saw the news about Potter being sacked last night on my cell phone as a push notification — it took me a while to process my dismissal. Chelsea has changed massively after that, so it affected me less. Julian (Nagelsmann) is not gonna ask me (about Chelsea) because he doesn’t need my advice.”

Benfica

Roger Schmidt has extended his contract with the Portuguese giants until 2026. He was appreciated by clubs around Europe but won’t be going anywhere.

Brighton

The fixes price for anyone wishing to acquire Roberto De Zerbi is now known: €13m. That is the amount it will take to prise him from the Seagulls in the summer, but not before. Until then he will focus on Brighton and we will see what happens at the end of the season.

Chelsea

Luis Enrique is a good coach with the right amount of experience and is really appreciated by Chelsea. He would love to work in the Premier League, particularly in London, and would only accept a long term project with clear plan/ideas. He’s waiting for the right opportunity and there is still no decision on the next steps at the moment.

Julian Nagelsmann is the favourite for the Blues. He’s a strong candidate but isn’t the only one. He’s open to speaking to the club who want someone in place as soon as possible but don’t want to rush things.

Ruben Amorim isn’t a name that has been mentioned too much at this stage, but he’s a great coach with excellent credentials – and a current €16m a year contract at Sporting.

Chelsea interim coach Bruno Saltor: “If I’m here it’s because club thought it was the right step. I spoke to the board, they have been supportive. It’s a massive challenge. I have a lot of experience, I will try to help players and I feel I can help the young players. I’m in a really important club and I want to try my best. Chelsea are trying a long term project, everyone knows that. Graham was part of it, we were part of it — I think the vision of the club doesn’t change.”

Understand Kendry Paez deal could be signed in the next days — possibly this week as Chelsea have full agreement in place with Independiente for 2007-born midfielder to join in July 2025. Package could be up to €20m fee — mainly add-ons. Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund were also following him but Chelsea won the race.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Daichi Kamada will leave Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer, director Markus Krosche confirms: “Kamada situation is that he will probably leave us”, he told @sportstudio Borussia Dortmund are in talks to sign Kamada on a free transfer, but still waiting to seal the deal.

Feyenoord

Ricardo Pepi will not stay at Augsburg next season. The plan is to leave — and PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord are now interested in signing the USMNT talent. One Premier League club also explored conditions of the Pepi deal but he prefers a different challenge at this stage of his career.

Leicester

I’m not aware of a proposal from Leicester for Graham Potter. Intermediaries and agents are always discussing their clients when there’s a vacancy at clubs like Leicester but Potter wants a break now.

Lens

Understand Kevin Danso could get a top move in the summer as the centre-back is performing at great level. Three Italian top clubs are now showing interest alongside Spanish and English clubs. Danso will decide the best step in May with his brother Emmanuel and others.

Liverpool

Klopp: “I’m not afraid of the sack… no. There’s no need for being afraid, I need to deliver. I am fully in — but we have to sort this. We cannot just continue playing how we do from time to time. We have to find a way out.”

Man United

After the verbal agreement reached last week, Luke Shaw has now signed the main part of his contract paperwork — deal at Manchester United will be valid until June 2027. Shaw never considered other options as he always wanted to stay.

Man United have been looking for right backs since December and Jeremie Frimpong was already on the list in October/November. He remains there for sure, but no update on Pavard at this stage. Talks will depend on Wan-Bissaka’s future.

I’m sure Erik ten Hag wants more from Jadon Sancho but he’s always been supportive with Jadon, especially in his difficult moments during October and November. He wants Jadon to perform at a top level and the club is still protecting the player too. We have to respect the privacy of the player; he’s now back and he will have his chances.

Real Madrid

Raul is one of the options for the coach’s position and a potential solution from inside the club if Los Blancos decide to terminate their relationship with Carlo Ancelotti. Keep an eye on that.

The Brazilian Federation will wait for Carlo and will only approach other candidates if he says no.

Everything depends on how successful Real are in the Copa del Rey and Champions League.

Tottenham

As far as I’m aware, Mauricio Pochettino has had no conversations with Tottenham (or Chelsea) – yet. I’m also not aware of any rumours that he’s said no to Spurs, but keep an eye on the Real Madrid situation as he is, for sure, one name on their list.

Ukraine

Slaven Bilic is a candidate to get the Ukraine national team job in case the Federation will decide on an imminent change. Talks will take place to decide on the coach situation with Bilic appreciated and free after his time at Watford came to an end.

Villarreal

Villarreal are set to sign talented Uruguayan striker Andres Ferrari. The player will sign a contract until June 2028 today. Born in 2003, Ferrari was on the list of many European clubs, and he will be Uruguay’s No.9 at the upcoming U-20 World Cup.