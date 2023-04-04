Video: Cristiano Ronaldo grabs brace with brilliant finish for Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr were 5-0 winners over Al-Adalah in the Saudi League tonight and Cristiano Ronaldo bagged himself a brace.

The Portuguese superstar opened the scoring in the match after 40 minutes from the penalty spot and grabbed his second with a lovely left-foot finish.

The 38-year-old rolled back the years by beating a defender and striking low and hard, which his fans would love to have seen.

The two goals brought Ronaldo up to 11 goals in the league within nine matches as the Riyadh-based club close the gap to league leaders Al-Ittihad.

