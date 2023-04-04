(Video) Javi Gracia confesses love for Leeds United fans

Javi Gracia has confessed his admiration for the Leeds United fanbase following their 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Goals from Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra guided Leeds to an important victory over their league rivals and after the match, Leeds boss Gracia couldn’t hide his love for his club’s fanbase, calling them the “12th man“.

It was an interview that every Leeds fan will feel can kickstart a great relationship between themselves and Gracia and he would certainly take a step closer to becoming a fan’s favourite if he can guide them to Premier League safety this season.

