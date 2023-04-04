(Video) Kai Havertz has second half goal disallowed for handball ricochet

Chelsea thought they had taken the lead against Liverpool during Tuesday night’s Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues, who are playing their first match since Graham Potter was recently relieved of his managerial duties, have stand-in boss Bruno Saltor in the home dugout.

Although the Londoners are going through a bit of a crisis, there is an argument to suggest that they have been the better side during tonight’s game against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The Blues’ hard work almost yielded a reward after forward Kai Havertz found himself one-on-one against opposition goalkeeper Alisson.

However, even though the German found the back of the net, his effort was rightfully disallowed after a closer inspection revealed the ball had ricocheted off his arm.

