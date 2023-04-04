(Video) Kalidou Koulibaly breaks silence following Graham Potter sacking

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has broken his silence following Graham Potter’s recent sacking.

Potter took charge in September and although he was widely regarded as one of the country’s youngest and most progressive coaches, the Englishman’s short time at Stamford Bridge probably couldn’t have gone worse.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool interested in midfielder who almost joined Arsenal in the summer
Chelsea vs Liverpool confirmed lineups: Kante starts but Van Dijk out with illness
Exclusive: Chelsea manager target wasn’t convinced by club’s project during talks last year

Sacked at the start of April following the Blues’ recent 2-0 loss to Aston Villa, Potter’s replacement is being lined up with Julian Nagelsmann the favourite to succeed the former Brighton boss.

And speaking ahead of tonight’s Premier League game against Liverpool, which will see interim manager Bruno Saltor take charge, defender Koulibaly spoke about his former manager.

 

More Stories Graham Potter Kalidou Koulibaly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.