(Video) Kalidou Koulibaly breaks silence following Graham Potter sacking

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has broken his silence following Graham Potter’s recent sacking.

Potter took charge in September and although he was widely regarded as one of the country’s youngest and most progressive coaches, the Englishman’s short time at Stamford Bridge probably couldn’t have gone worse.

Sacked at the start of April following the Blues’ recent 2-0 loss to Aston Villa, Potter’s replacement is being lined up with Julian Nagelsmann the favourite to succeed the former Brighton boss.

And speaking ahead of tonight’s Premier League game against Liverpool, which will see interim manager Bruno Saltor take charge, defender Koulibaly spoke about his former manager.