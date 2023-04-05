Arsenal & Chelsea both in regular contact with Premier League star’s reps as they battle for transfer

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly both strongly pursuing the potential transfer of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana ahead of the summer.

It seems both London giants were keen on snapping up the talented young Belgium international in January, and have continued to hold frequent contacts with his representatives since then, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

Onana has impressed in his time at Goodison Park, despite this Everton side generally struggling just outside the relegation zone for so much of the season.

If the Toffees go down, there will surely be no chance of them keeping a talent like Onana, though the report suggests he’s likely to leave even if they stay up.

This sounds promising for Arsenal, who would do well to bring in a top young midfielder like this to balance out the ageing, experienced members of their squad that they have in that area at the moment.

Chelsea could also do with making some changes in that department, with Onana perhaps ideal to come in as a long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante.

It’s been a difficult season at Stamford Bridge, but the club’s current ownership have shown they can pull off some smart and ambitious recruitment for the world’s best young players.

Het Nieuwsblad add that a number of other top Premier League clubs could also be in the race for Onana this summer, and it makes sense that the 21-year-old is going to be a man in demand.