Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing the Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at the end of the season.

A report from Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the midfielder will be a free agent in the summer of 2024 and the Italian outfit are looking to agree on a new deal with him.

Apparently, the player’s representatives believe that a renewal is unlikely to happen and it remains to be seen whether Lazio are forced to sell the player at the end of this season.

They will not want to lose the 28-year-old on a free transfer at the end of next season. Apparently, a fee of around €40 million could be enough to prise the midfielder away from the Italian club.

Arsenal could certainly use a quality partner for Thomas Partey next season and the Serbian seems like the ideal fit.

He will add physicality, drive, and goals to the Arsenal midfield. Milinkovic-Savic has 7 goals and 8 assists to his name across all competitions this season.

The Serbian is undoubtedly one of the most reliable box-to-box midfielders in European football and he has the ability to develop into a top-class Premier League player.

The 28-year-old is at the peak of his career right now and he will feel that this is the right moment for him to make a step up in his career and prove his qualities at a higher level.

Arsenal will be playing in the Champions League next season and they need a deeper squad. The addition of Milinkovic-Savic could prove to be a masterstroke from the Gunners, especially when he is available on a bargain.