Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing the Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Italian club AC Milan and he has developed into a key player for them. Apparently, AC Milan are looking to sign the player permanently at the end of the season but Real Madrid have a buy-back option in his contract.

A report from Sport Mediaset claims that Arsenal are ready to pay over €30 million for Diaz at the end of the season.

Diaz has 6 goals and 3 assists to his name across all competitions and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Arsenal definitely need more depth in the attack and the 23-year-old Spaniard could prove to be a quality acquisition.

He might struggle for regular game time at Real Madrid next season and therefore leaving the Spanish shines permanently could be ideal for him.

Diaz can operate as the central attacking material as well as a winger on both flanks. He could be the ideal option for Mikel Arteta as the Arsenal manager looks to bring in options so that he can rotate his side properly next season.

Arsenal will be playing in the Champions League and they will need a deeper squad at their disposal.

Diaz will add creativity and goals to the Arsenal side add his arrival would also lessen the workload on key players like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League and play for a top club like Arsenal is likely to be an attractive option for the player and the Gunners certainly have the finances to tempt Real Madrid into selling the attacker.