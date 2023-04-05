Robert Lewandowski has revealed the details of the conversation he and Jurgen Klopp had about a possible transfer to Liverpool.

The chat between the pair took place back in 2017 when Lewandowski was plying his trade with Bayern Munich and they faced Liverpool in the Audi Cup in preseason, and the Pole admitted that during the chat, he didn’t know if his former boss was serious about considering a move for him.

“We hosted Liverpool FC with Bayern in the Audi Cup in Munich in 2017,” Lewandowski told BILD (via Talksport).

“We spoke on that occasion. Klopp asked me, ‘Don’t you want to come to Liverpool?’ We looked at each other, then I laughed.”

The 34-year old played under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund between 2010 and 2014, where he scored 103 times in 187 matches and he went on to say that he didn’t know if his former boss was joking or not about signing him.

“I don’t know if he was totally serious. But going to Liverpool was never in my mind.”

Since their conversation, Lewandowski has gone on to score 261 career goals, which leaves Liverpool fans begging the question of what could have been if the pair had been reunited at Anfield.

As the Reds sit 8th in the league, seven points off the Champions League spots, one can only imagine how beneficial a man of Lewandowski’s calibre could have been for them and what he could have given to the Premier League.