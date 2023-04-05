Exclusive: Barcelona hold interest in signing Bundesliga star but club will push for new deal

Barcelona are interested in RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo and have been for some time, though he’s not currently one of their priority targets as they look for signings elsewhere.

That’s according to CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano in today’s Daily Briefing, with the transfer news expert also insisting that Leipzig are keen to keep on pushing to get Olmo to sign a new contract.

Olmo has shone in his time in the Bundesliga and one imagines there could be a lot of interest in him in the months ahead if he doesn’t end up putting pen to paper on a new deal with Leipzig.

The 24-year-old Spain international’s current contract expires in 2024, so if he doesn’t resolve his future soon there’s surely every chance he could move for a reduced fee this summer.

Barcelona would no doubt do well to snap him up if the opportunity arises, but it seems that’s not their current focus, according to Romano.

“Dani Olmo is set to be out of contract in June 2024. Leipzig are pushing to get new deal done and will insist again. Barcelona have a long-standing interest in Olmo but their focus is on other targets for now and nothing is happening with Olmo,” Romano said.