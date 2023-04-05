Chaos at Tottenham has threatened key summer deal

Tottenham are in a bit of a mess at present and the chaos at the club will likely have an impact on their summer plans regarding signings.

Spurs are currently without a manager and a sporting director, therefore, planning for next season is almost impossible.

Daniel Levy will need to address those two positions first before hiring for the playing squad and according to Football Insider, deals the North London club were lining up are now under threat due to their current situation.

According to their report, Tottenham are no longer in pole position to sign on-loan Man United goalkeeper Dean Henderson this summer, as they look to replace Hugo Lloris.

Football Insider state that Man United are likely to accept a bid of around £30m for Henderson this summer and there are clubs interested.

Aside from Tottenham, the report says that Aston Villa are keeping an eye on the English goalkeeper in case Emi Martinez decides to leave the Birmingham club in the summer.

It is uncertain where Henderson will end up but it looks less likely that it will be Tottenham should the uncertainty at the North London club drag on.