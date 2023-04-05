Kai Havertz says he is in no rush to leave Stamford Bridge amid links to Bayern Munich following a tough 2022/23 season.

Havertz had endured a difficult season this year with Chelsea, scoring just nine goals in 38 games in all competitions.

This has led to rumours that the German could be on the move, with Bayern Munich reportedly interested in his signature, but Havertz has recently come out to shut down any talk of a move, confirming his enjoyment of London life.

“I still have a two-year contract, I don’t have to move every two to three years,” Havertz said on Bild’s Podcast Phrasenmaher (via GOAL).

“My girlfriend and I feel very comfortable in London. I love the club, the people and the fans.”

Havertz, who is still just 23 years old, went on to say that his desire is to win the Champions League again with Chelsea after they beat Manchester City to win the 2021 edition courtesy of his first half goal in Porto.

“At the moment we’re still in the Champions League. My goal is to reach the final again. Football is very fast-paced, you never know what will happen. We’ll see what happens in the summer. I’m not thinking about that.”

Despite his struggles, Havertz’s desire to stick with Chelsea, who made him Bayer Leverkusen’s most expensive sale in 2020, goes to show that you shouldn’t give up even when times are hard and hopefully that attitude will help him reach his goal of another Champions League win.