Poll: These Chelsea fans have made clear their preference out of Nagelsmann or Enrique

We polled Chelsea fans on their preferred choice to be next manager out of Julian Nagelsmann or Luis Enrique, who seem to be emerging as the leading candidates to replace Graham Potter.

Chelsea currently have Bruno Saltor in charge as caretaker manager, and he oversaw last night’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Blues will need an experienced big name to come in next, however, and the Independent have reported today on how much Enrique has impressed in the interview process so far.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has claimed in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside that former Bayern boss Nagelsmann remains the favourite to take the job, so we asked CFC supporters which of the two they’d prefer.

See below for the results so far, with nearly 2,000 voters at the time of writing opting for Enrique by a surprisingly big margin…

Looks like it's between Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique for the Chelsea job… Who do YOU think should get it, #CFC fans? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) April 5, 2023

60% of the fans polled prefer the Spanish tactician, who won the Champions League during his time as Barcelona head coach, as part of that memorable 2014/15 treble-winning season.

Enrique has also impressed as Spain manager, even if they under-achieved a little at the most recent World Cup.

Nagelsmann has long been highly regarded in the game but is arguably not quite as experienced, while he recently lost his job at Bayern after a disappointing run of form this season.