First contact made: Surprise potential twist for Chelsea in race to hire new manager

Chelsea FC
Posted by

There could be a surprise twist in Chelsea’s search for a new manager as Paris Saint-Germain could be ready to rival them for Julian Nagelsmann.

The German tactician is available after recently leaving Bayern Munich, and he’s been strongly linked with Chelsea after they parted company with Graham Potter earlier this week.

However, it may be that PSG could now beat Chelsea to Nagelsmann after apparently making first contact with the 35-year-old as they seem to have decided to axe current manager Christophe Galtier amid a poor run of form.

See below for details from journalist Abdellah Boulma on his official Twitter account…

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Liverpool duo spotted having heated row during Chelsea clash
Manchester United tipped to win transfer race for €15m-rated wonderkid
Jurgen Klopp urged to leave Liverpool as ex-Red fires dismal transfer warning

Nagelsmann makes sense as a tempting candidate for PSG as well as Chelsea, having done hugely impressive work during his time at RB Leipzig, even if things didn’t quite work out as expected in his recent spell with Bayern.

Chelsea will hope they can remain in a strong position to hire Nagelsmann, but it seems they’re also in no hurry to bring someone in straight away as they also consider Luis Enrique, as per Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below…

Chelsea could certainly do worse than hiring Enrique, who is arguably more experienced and therefore more suitable than Nagelsmann anyway.

More Stories Christophe Galtier Julian Nagelsmann

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.