First contact made: Surprise potential twist for Chelsea in race to hire new manager

There could be a surprise twist in Chelsea’s search for a new manager as Paris Saint-Germain could be ready to rival them for Julian Nagelsmann.

The German tactician is available after recently leaving Bayern Munich, and he’s been strongly linked with Chelsea after they parted company with Graham Potter earlier this week.

However, it may be that PSG could now beat Chelsea to Nagelsmann after apparently making first contact with the 35-year-old as they seem to have decided to axe current manager Christophe Galtier amid a poor run of form.

See below for details from journalist Abdellah Boulma on his official Twitter account…

C #Galtier n’officiera plus en tant qu’entraîneur du PSG la saison prochaine. Une éviction à court terme est même sérieusement envisagée par la Direction. En parallèle, le PSG a établi un premier contact avec Julian #Nagelsmann , bien qu’il figure dans la short list de Chelsea. — Abdellah Boulma (@AbdellahBoulma) April 5, 2023

Nagelsmann makes sense as a tempting candidate for PSG as well as Chelsea, having done hugely impressive work during his time at RB Leipzig, even if things didn’t quite work out as expected in his recent spell with Bayern.

Chelsea will hope they can remain in a strong position to hire Nagelsmann, but it seems they’re also in no hurry to bring someone in straight away as they also consider Luis Enrique, as per Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below…

Luis Enrique has arrived in London with representative in order to discuss with Chelsea — can confirm he’s in England right now, as @JijantesFC called ???? #CFC Luis Enrique, 100% keen on Chelsea job. ?? Chelsea will also continue talks with Nagelsmann, favourite candidate. pic.twitter.com/BXXMbDILoZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 5, 2023

Chelsea could certainly do worse than hiring Enrique, who is arguably more experienced and therefore more suitable than Nagelsmann anyway.