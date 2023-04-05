Chelsea’s managerial search takes unexpected turn as club approaches Antonio Conte

On the face of it, it might seem like Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly, doesn’t have a clue what to do next in his search for a new manager, but his apparent approach to ex-Blues chief, Antonio Conte, does make a degree of sense.

Although it’s believed that Luis Enrique has already been in talks, with reporters catching him on the hop as he returned to Barcelona airport and claimed to be returning from holiday, and with Frank Lampard believed to have agreed to the interim manager’s role per talkSPORT, it wouldn’t be a surprise for Conte to be a serious consideration.

? LUIS ENRIQUE EN SU LLEGADA DE LONDRES ? "Si hacéis la famosa haka os respondo. ¡Vengo de Formentera! Es maravillosa, una isla paradisíaca". ?? Ha viajado con su hijo Pacho e Iván de la Peña. [?: @monfortcarlos / @juliclaramunt] pic.twitter.com/lMYxCzi8ET — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) April 5, 2023

Despite his experience with Tottenham Hotspur, he remains a coach that wants to win things and has the desire and nous to do so, given the right tools to do the job.

The Independent suggest that moves have already been made to organise a meeting with the Italian, as it’s felt that a ‘thorough process’ of due diligence has to be conducted to ensure that the Chelsea hierarchy get it right after the Graham Potter debacle.

Whether Conte would want to return to Stamford Bridge or the Blues genuinely believe he’s the right man to do the job is a moot point at this stage.

After all, basing an opinion after what happened whilst he was at Spurs wouldn’t be the most accurate barometer.

Boehly has to take his time now and whomever he chooses to spearhead the first-team next season, whether they have prior knowledge of the club or not, has to hit the ground running.