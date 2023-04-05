Club believe they should have sold player to West Ham and admit to making a mistake

Club Brugge made a mistake in not selling midfielder Hans Vanaken to long-term admirers West Ham United in the summer transfer window.

That’s according to analyst Aad de Mos, who believes the Belgian should have been sold when the Hammers came calling in the summer as the 30-year-old has not been up to scratch this season.

The Belgian signed a new long-term deal at his current club after the summer window and it has been questioned since as he’s managed just nine goals and four assists in 31 league games this campaign.

West Ham have been long-term admirers of Vanaken and that is due to David Moyes, who is said to be a big fan of the Belgian star. The Hammers made several bids to try and lure him to the London Stadium over the years but a move never materialised.

The opportunity has now passed as the London club signed Lucas Paqueta in the summer and De Mos believes Brugge should have sold him.

“Brugge insisted on keeping him in front of West Ham here,” he said to Voetbal Nieuws.

“Vanaken is one of those typical Belgian guys who likes it on the beach of Knokke, but who furthermore lacks the guts – no balls.

“Maybe you got rid of the wrong one with De Ketelaere then and kept the wrong one with Vanaken.

“There has also been too little ongoing selection in recent years. Ajax made the same mistake – tarring too long on the players who brought you prizes.”