€30m player is set for West Ham return this summer in blow for east Londoners

If West Ham thought that they’d manage to rid themselves of a recent flop signing by sending them out on loan with an option to buy, they’ll likely have to think again as it appears one of their stars could be on the way back to east London in the summer.

David Moyes’ side have struggled badly in the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign, and it’s highly unlikely that the presence of Nikola Vlasic would’ve made any difference.

That was never an option after the player, signed for €30m according to transfermarkt, was loaned out to Serie A side, Torino.

One goal in 31 games for West Ham in all competitions per transfermarkt was never going to see the player last long in east London, but it looks like he’ll be back there soon because Torino are refusing to pay the amount that the Hammers require for a permanent deal.

According to La Repubblica, detailed by Sport Italia, Torino are ‘hardly likely to exercise the purchase option.’It seems that the reported €15m transfer fee is still too prohibitive, and means that David Sullivan and Karren Brady might well end up with a player back in their ranks that they can’t even give away.

After the season they’ve had, it’s another piece of news that the club can do without. If they’re willing to take a further financial hit, however, they might be able to claw back some of what they paid for him.