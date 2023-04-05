Eric Dier targeted by club in move that could see him link up with former manager

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Eric Dier is said to be a target of Roma this summer, a move that would see him link back up with ex-Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

This is according to Romagiallorossa.it, who say that Dier could suffer if the new Tottenham manager prefers to play a back four, with Dier a constant under Antonio Conte, who deployed the England international in the centre of a back three.

The report goes on to say that Tiago Pinto, Roma’s sporting director, has “initiated” talks over a move for the defender, whose contract at Tottenham runs out in 2024.

Dier has been at Tottenham for nine years

A move to Rome for Dier could see him reunite with former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, for whom the defender played 57 times during the Portuguese’s spell at the club, so a knowledge of the player is there which could help progress negotiations.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Karim Benzema’s hat-trick is hammer blow for Barcelona in Copa del Rey with Real Madrid in touching distance of final
Video: Horrible scenes in Feyenoord vs Ajax match as player has head split open by fan
Journalist thinks Manchester City defender will leave club this summer

At 29 years of age, Dier has plenty of time on his side and having played the third-most league minutes of any Tottenham player this season and with a low injury history to his name, he could be a good signing for the Giallorossi.

More Stories Eric Dier

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.