Eric Dier is said to be a target of Roma this summer, a move that would see him link back up with ex-Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

This is according to Romagiallorossa.it, who say that Dier could suffer if the new Tottenham manager prefers to play a back four, with Dier a constant under Antonio Conte, who deployed the England international in the centre of a back three.

The report goes on to say that Tiago Pinto, Roma’s sporting director, has “initiated” talks over a move for the defender, whose contract at Tottenham runs out in 2024.

A move to Rome for Dier could see him reunite with former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, for whom the defender played 57 times during the Portuguese’s spell at the club, so a knowledge of the player is there which could help progress negotiations.

At 29 years of age, Dier has plenty of time on his side and having played the third-most league minutes of any Tottenham player this season and with a low injury history to his name, he could be a good signing for the Giallorossi.