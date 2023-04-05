Fabrizio Romano reveals interesting name on the radar for Leicester City job

He’s known for his ‘here we go’ catchphrase when it comes to announcing transfers, and though Fabrizio Romano hasn’t yet used it for the unveiling of who will be the new Leicester City manager, he has put one interesting name in the frame.

Brendan Rodgers left the club by mutual consent after a poor run of results which saw no wins in seven, which included six losses per WhoScored, the last of which was an injury-time loss at Crystal Palace, who themselves hadn’t won since the last day of 2022.

Given that the Foxes find themselves second from bottom of the English top-flight, time is very much of the essence in terms of getting a new man in through the door.

Of their nine games left to play, Leicester have to play Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle amongst some teams that are in and around them in the relegation dog fight.

Some options being considered for the Leicester job, apart from Rafa Benitez who’s in the frame since Sunday ? #LCFC Curiously three coaches on the radar share the ‘Red Bull structure’ profile: Ralph Hassenhuttl, Oscar Garcia and Jesse Marsch. pic.twitter.com/5lB67ZCwjh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 4, 2023

Protracted managerial negotiations certainly won’t be helpful, so it’s perhaps with that in mind that Romano tweeted that former Southampton boss, Ralph Hasenhuttl, is on the radar. So too are Oscar Garcia and ousted Leeds United manager, Jesse Marsch.

All three are believed to be available, with Hasenhuttl perhaps having the edge given the style of football his teams play and his experience in dealing with a pressurised situation such as an imminent relegation battle.

If those in charge at the King Power Stadium are able to get things sorted as quickly as practicable, they might just be in with a fighting chance of another season in the Premier League.